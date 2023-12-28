Media tour held at Education and Training Center for judokas [PHOTOS]

28 December 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

A media tour has been organized at the Education and Training Center for national judo teams with the support of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Secretary general of the structure Rashad Rasullu, who informed reporters about the conditions created at the sports facility, said that the territory of the Education and Training Center is 2.2 hectares. All necessary conditions have been created here for judokas to train.

R. Rasullu noted that, along with Baku, judo schools were opened in the cities of Ganja and Sumgayit and emphasized that 60-65 people work in the federation.

Doctor Ramin Valiyev, who was named Best Medical Personnel of the Year, briefed journalists about the medical equipment.

At the end, a video was shown about the activities of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation in 2023. The video highlighted the performances of different age groups at the international competitions and participation, based on an agreement signed between the Federation and the World Judo Academy in certification courses for 165 coaches.

R. Rasullu also said that psychologists have been working with judokas for four months to prepare for competitions.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

