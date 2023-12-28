Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation hosts colorful New Year's show [PHOTOS]

28 December 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has hosted the New Year's show "Toy Adventures".

The event started with the performance of children with disabilities at National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

Next, the members of the national gymnastics team, who had achieved success at various prestigious competitions and were retiring from big-time sports, took the stage for the last time and demonstrated exercises on clubs and hoops.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov and President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev presented commemorative plaques and gifts to the athletes.

After the demonstration of a video dedicated to the successes of Azerbaijani gymnasts in 2023, the Toy Adventures show took place. The show brought together favorite characters from animated films from different years.

The main characters of the show, Woody and Buzz Lightyear go on a magical journey to return the stolen New Year's star. In his adventure they had to face various obstacles. However, Peter Pan, the Tinker Bell fairy, Pinocchio and others help Woody and Buzz to overcome all obstacles.

Magical scenery, beautiful musical numbers and remarkable performances lef no one indifferent. The show participants gave the audience an atmosphere of a magical holiday.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz