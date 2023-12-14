Qarabağ FC to play last match in UEFA Europa League Group Stage

14 December 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabağ FC will play its last match in UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

The team will host the Swedish club Hacken in Baku on December 14, Azernews reports.

The match will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium. The game starts at 21:45.

In case of victory, the Azerbaijani club will advance to the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of the other game, where Bayer 04 (Germany) and Molde (Norway) will meet.

Leverkusen's representative currently leads with 15 points. Qarabağ FC is in second place with seven points, and Molde, with the same number of points, is in third place.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Qarabağ FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. One season later, it won their first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

In 2017, Qarabağ FC became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drew in the Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma.

