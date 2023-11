11 November 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan men`s gymnastics team has claimed their first-ever gold medal at the FIG World Trampoline Championships in Birmingham, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan, with Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Elnur Mammadov, earned the medal in the men's tumbling team final.

---

