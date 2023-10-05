Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has started at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

Gymnastics clubs and schools, including "Ojaq Sport" clubs (Baku and Govsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Water Sports Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex are taking part in the championship, Azernews reports.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for gymnasts in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010) on October 5-7.

The winners will be determined in the all-around and individual apparatus events among gymnasts performing on individual program.

Previously, the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held on May 3-4, 2022.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

