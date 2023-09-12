European championships to give master class on judo

12 September 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

European championships, Olympic Games winners Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov will give a master class in Ganja city on September 18.

During the master class, Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov will share their experiences in judo, Azernews reports.

The judokas will mainly focus on the philosophy of judo, its fundamental techniques, and some tricks.

Organized by Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the event will be held at the Judo Training Center.

Note that Rustam Orujov has achieved many achievements in his sports career. In addition to being the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games, he won the title of European champion in the same year.

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of victory when your dream finally comes true. However, the road to success is covered by thorns. And the story of a national judoka is no exception.

Despite all the challenges, Rustam Orujov found the strength to pull himself together and reach his goals.

"I think that my first bright victory is associated with a gold medal from the European Judo Championship 2016. Until that moment, I had never won any European or World medals. All my previous achievements include medals at Grand Prix and Grand Slam judo competitions. After that, I took second place at the Olympic Games. It was an unforgettable experience which seemed to me like a dream," Orujov said earlier in an interview with Azernews.

In 2017 and 2019, Rustam Orujov claimed 1 silver and 3 bronze at the European Championships.

In different years, the judoka won a total of 26 medals in Grand Slam and Grand Prix competitions.

Orkhan Safarov is a silver medalist at the 2015 European Games. Next year, he took 5th place at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2017, he became the bronze medalist of the European Championship and the winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In February 2023, the judoka won a silver medal at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2023.

