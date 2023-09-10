Azerbaijani referee has been appointed to the international game

10 September 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Elchin Masiyev will be the head referee of the match between Switzerland and Andorra to be held in Sion on September 12 within the framework of the qualifying round of EURO-2024, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov will help him. The fourth judge will be Kemal Umudlu. The VAR referee of the game will be Mete Kalkavan, and the AVAR function will be performed by Alper Ulusoy.

It should be noted that the referee-inspector of the match will be Roberto Rosetti, the chairman of the Referee Committee of UEFA.

