Azerbaijani swimmers qualified to next stage at Int'l University Sports Festival [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani swimmers have qualified to the next stage of the International University Sports Festival held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Fatima Alkaramova took 11th place in the 100-meter freestyle and advanced to the semi-finals, Azernews reports.

Ramil Valizadeh placed sixth place among 40 swimmers in 100 meter butterfly swimming technique and qualified for the next round.

International University Sports Festival is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students from 36 countries are taking part in the sports festival, which will last until August 31.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions, including 54 men and 15 women.

The national gymnasts are competing in 8 sports, including badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, futsal, swimming and sambo.

---

