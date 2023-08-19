Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at Int'l University Sports Festival in Yekaterinburg

19 August 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani table tennis players will test their strength at the International University Sports Festival to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia on August 19-31, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Laman Abdulhamidova, Zemfira Mikayilova, Sabina Mammadova, Khadija Abilzada as well as male players Nihat Mammadov, Nihat Samadzada, Vazir Allahverdiyev and Ibrahim Ansari.

The tournament will bring together tennis players from 36 countries.

