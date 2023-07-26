Netherlands issues postage stamp in memory of Vugar Hashimov

26 July 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Netherlands has issued a postage stamp in memory of the famous grandmaster, European champion Vugar Hashimov.

The stamp was issued by PostNL, the national postal operator of the Netherlands, within the framework of the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project, initiated by Azerbaijani choreographer Saltanat Revangizi, Azernews reports.

The "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project is aimed at promoting national history and culture. Previously, postage stamps were issued dedicated to the poet Nizami Ganjavi, writer Ismail Shikhly, composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Jovdet Hajiyev, Fikret Amirov, performer Rashid Behbudov, dancer Amina Dilbazi, etc.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was named European vice-champion in 2011 and won the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010-2011.

The Vugar Hashimov Memorial has been organized in the country since 2014 to pay tribute to the chess player.



