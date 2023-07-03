Azerbaijani sportsmen bring home 11 medals from European Games [PHOTOS]

3 July 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries have competed in the 2023 European Games for 253 sets of medals in 29 categories.

Azerbaijan was represented in Poland by 101 athletes in 14 sports, including archery, badminton, beach soccer, boxing, fencing, judo, karate, muay thai, kickboxing, shooting, taekwondo, triathlon, etc, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team took the 24th place in overall medal standings. The national sportsmen won 11 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze.

The closing ceremony of the competition took place at the Henik Reyman stadium.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem of Poland. Then the flags of the participating countries were brought to the arena. The flag bearer of Azerbaijan was Muhammad Abdullayev, who won a silver medal in the boxing competition at Krakow-2023.

Recall that the European Games were inaugurated in Azerbaijan in 2015.

The multi-sport event featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports, including 15 summer Olympic and 2 non-Olympic sports.

The 2nd European Games were held in Minsk four years later.

