25 March 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani karate fighters Irina Zaretska (68 kg) and Farida Aliyeva (+68 kg) have advanced to the final of the European Senior Karate Championships held in the city of Guadalajara, Spain, on March 24-26.

The championships brought together 468 karate fighters from 48 countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz