25 March 2023 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

The matchday one in the EURO 2024 qualifiers will continue today, with Türkiye's National Football Team taking on Armenia at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

Saturday's other fixtures are as follows:

Group A

Scotland vs. Greek Cypriot administration

Spain vs. Norway

Group D

Armenia vs. Türkiye

Croatia vs. Wales

Group I

Belarus vs. Switzerland

Israel vs. Kosovo

Andorra vs. Romania.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz