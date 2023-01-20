Baku gets ready for FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

20 January 2023 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku is getting ready for FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup and it will take at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 18-19, Azernews reports.

Seljan Mahsudova will represent Azerbaijan at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

Trampoline gymnastics started its development in Azerbaijan at the end of 2013. This gymnastics discipline is being organized in Baku for the sixth time.

Around 63 athletes from 16 countries are expected to take part in the first international competition organized by the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2023.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

Along with traditional international competitions, the country will host European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in May.

