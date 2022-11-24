Gymnasts get ready for Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup [PHOTO]

24 November 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena hosts a test training ahead of the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The gymnastics competition will take place on November 25-27, bringing together gymnasts from 13 countries.

Gymnasts born in 2007-2016 will take part in the competition, and will perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.

Speaking with Trend, a young athlete of the Ojaq Sports Club Gulluzar Sharifova shared her dream to win awards at the upcoming competition.

"I've been doing rhythmic gymnastics for five years and have participated in numerous competitions, including New Look Cup International 2022 in Georgia. The training was a bit hard, but I am glad to perform well in spite of all my worries and have won three awards. Now I'm training for the Cup and carefully listening to all the instructions of the coach. Hopefully, I will win the Cup awards,” said the nine-year-old athlete.

Recall that Sharifova won a gold medal for exercise with hoop, two bronze medals in all-around events, and exercise without apparatus at New Look Cup International 2022 in Tbilisi.

In total, 14 gymnasts represented Ojaq Sports Club at the competition.

"Preparation for the international tournament in Georgia was very intense and gave fruitful results. We are proud of our gymnasts and their high results. In Tbilisi, the gymnasts of Ojag Sports Club won 11 gold medals, including nine silver and five bronze " said the coach Simara Jafarova.

"Several of our athletes ascended to the highest step of the podium three times. We are grateful for the conditions created in preparation for the tournament to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and the Ojag Sports Club. The gymnasts are preparing for the Ojag International Cup with great zeal. We hope that they will show good results at the upcoming competition," she concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz