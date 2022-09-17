Zohra Agamirova reaches finals of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

17 September 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova has reached the two finals of the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The gymnast scored 91,250 points in the all-around event and 29,950 points in the ribbon program. She also got 30,450 points for the program with clubs.

For the exercise with a hoop, Agamirova scored 30,850 points, taking eighth place, and thus reached the final, where she took the sixth position. For the program with the ball, Zohra Agamirova received 29,400 points.

Another national gymnast Ilona Zeynalova scored 27,000 points for the exercise with a club and 27,050 points for her performance with a ribbon

Meanwhile, Alina Gozalova received 27,000 points for exercise with the hoop and 25,550 for the program with the ball.

The 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 18.

The national team is represented in the individual competitions by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, and Alina Gozalova, and in the group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

