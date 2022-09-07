If our activities were successful, then it was because of joint, teamwork - Farid Gayibov [PHOTO]

7 September 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Trend presents an interview with Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov.

Today marks a year since you’ve been appointed as minister. How would you evaluate the work done up until now?

This year was very fruitful for me, as during the year we worked on various projects. The ministry jointly with sports federations began implementing tasks by studying the current state of sports and defining a strategy. During the regular meetings, we always try to coordinate our decisions with the sports federations and clubs, which are actively engaged in promoting sports policy. In the reporting period, the composition of the federations has been subjected to changes. President Ilham Aliyev highly commended these amendments and noted the significance of further activities.

Thus, during this period we have managed to implement numerous projects, while some of them are still being in development. We also visited the country’s regions, met with young people, as well as got acquainted with youth organizations. In total, I think it's been a productive year. Each successful project was the result of joint activities of the federations and youth organizations that were working on an equal footing with the ministry.

President Ilham Aliyev has always been attentive to Azerbaijani athletes. As a result of this attention, our athletes performed successfully at international competitions. The Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye was one of such events, where our athletes achieved great success...