Azerbaijani athletes to perform in 11 competitions of V Islamic Solidarity Games today

Today, Azerbaijani athletes will perform in 11 competitions of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

These are barbell lifting, handball, volleyball, basketball (3x3), rhythmic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, clay shooting, para table tennis, fencing, swimming and football.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

