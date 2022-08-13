Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers advance to next stage of competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games

13 August 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Mahammad Ahmadiyev has advanced to the next stage of competitions at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Ahmadiyev, scoring 8:0, defeated Tajik athlete Bakhtovar Khasanov.

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati advanced to the next stage of competition after defeating Uzbek athlete Muminjon Abdullaev with a score of 4:1.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

