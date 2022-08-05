Final training of Azerbaijani gymnasts before Islamic Solidarity Games takes place in Baku [PHOTO]

5 August 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The final training of Azerbaijan's gymnasts, who will represent the country in rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the upcoming V Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya, took place in Baku National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games will be held from August 9 to 18. Azerbaijan will be represented by athletes in three gymnastic disciplines – artistic, athletic and aerobic gymnastics.

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnast team includes: Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gezalova in the individual program, Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Gummatova in the group exercises team.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, silver medalist of the 1996 Olympics, the official Ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Yana Batyrshina and representatives of sport community attended the final training.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the beginning of the event. Then the gymnasts presented their programs. They demonstrated artistry and plasticity, performed complex elements, showed excellent technique in working with objects – tape, hoop, ball and clubs.

Azerbaijani men's gymnastics team at the V Islamic Solidarity Games included: Mansum Safarov, Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, the women's team: Milana Minakovskaya and Samira Gahramanova.

The aerobic gymnastics team consists of Khoshgedem Guliyeva, Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz