12 June 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Two race cars failed in the main Formula 2 race as a part of 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Two pilots lost control, crashed into a fence and stopped the race.

The main Formula 2 races are taking place in Baku today.

The winner will be known after completing 29 laps.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz