Interest of children in aerobic gymnastics huge in Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani athletes

26 May 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The interest of children in aerobic gymnastics in Azerbaijan is huge, participants of the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in aerobic gymnastics, athletes Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva, who perform as part of a mixed pair, told Trend on Wednesday.

"For us, the championship of Azerbaijan in aerobic gymnastics is also a control training before an important start - the world championship in Portugal. And for young gymnasts, such competitions are a very useful practice, and we hope that such tournaments will be held at least every six months. After all, children need constant competitive practice, it is also useful for them to watch the performances of adults, experienced gymnasts and take an example from them," Dolmatov noted.

According to Medina Mustafayeva, now their couple is conducting intense training and honing the program before the World Championships.

"Now we are holding two training sessions a day, soon we will go to the training camp in Yardimli, there will be three training sessions daily. At this international start, it is important for us to win a license for the European Games," Mustafayeva added.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics among Age Categories were held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on May 25.

