By Trend

Within the framework of the second day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the final of the program with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports.

The exercise was demonstrated by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina. For the exercise, the Azerbaijani team received 30.600 points from the judges.

Teams representing Italy (31.350 points), Israel (30.400 points), Germany (27.000 points), Japan (26,300 points), Uzbekistan (25,950 points), Kazakhstan (23,800 points), Estonia (21,850 points) also reached the final of the exercise with three ribbons and two balls.

Recall that during the first qualifying day, the Azerbaijani team reached the final of the exercise with five hoops.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz