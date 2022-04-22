By Laman Ismayilova

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has started in Baku.

World's strongest rhythmic gymnasts will compete in Baku on April 22-24.

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is the fifth international gymnastics competition being held in Azerbaijan this year.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup is awarded to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges.

The FIG World Cup brought together140 gymnasts from 33 countries.

Deputy Minister of the Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva addressed the opening ceremony.

In her speech, she stressed that all conditions have been created for gymnasts in Azerbaijan.

"We welcome each of you to the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup. Today, Baku is hosting another major competition. Our government shows great care and attention to sports in our country. Therefore, the success of our sports is growing, Gymnastics is developing in Azerbaijan from year to year," Vasileva said.

"National Gymnastics Arena is a favorite gymnastics facility not only for national gymnasts but also for many gymnasts from abroad. Athletes from all continents prefer the National Gymnastics Arenafor training and competitions . Nowadays. Baku has turned into one of the major world gymnastics centers," she added.

The Deputy Minister of the Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan said that all this has been possible thanks to the care of the Azerbaijani government shown to sports.

"We are grateful to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the First Vice-President, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, for this care and for such great conditions. Thank you all again and I wish success to all participants!" said Vasileva.

In conclusion, she expressed her confidence that the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be full of colorful performances.

Some 44 individual and 96 group gymnasts (15 groups) are taking part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan in 2022.

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova are representing Azerbaijan in the individual program while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

The three-day competition features all-around and apparatus finals.

Qualifying competitions in the individual program (hoop and ball) will be held on April 22.

Qualification in group exercises (five hoops) will be also held as part of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

