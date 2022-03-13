By Trend

Women's group representing Belgium, with a score of 29.130 points, took first place at the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku in the tempo exercises, Trend reports.

The women's trio from Portugal (28.210 points) took the second place and the third place was taken by athletes representing Israel (28.140 points).

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz