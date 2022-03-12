By Trend

The women's group from Belgium has ranked first in the combined exercise program at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku with a score of 29.820 points, Trend reports.

The women's group representing Portugal (28.780 points) took second place, and athletes from the US occupied third place (28.140 points).

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

