By Trend

The finalists among women's pairs in the 13-19 age category were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku within the final day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports.

Among the women's pairs, Sam Janssens and Silke Macharis (Belgium, 55.010 points), Rony Cohen and Maya Velner (Israel, 54.990 points), Iuliia Litvinkova and Varvara Roguleva (Russia, 54.400 points), Lara Fernandes and Catarina Goncalves (Portugal , 53.400 points), Willow Noble and Sydney Padios (US, 52.650 points), Mia Ohlsen and Alisa Karsdorf (Germany, 52.420 points), Anzhelika Boboshko and Valeriya Muravkina (Kazakhstan, 52.250 points), Chloe Hopkins and Polly Maggs (UK, 51.030 points) reached the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---