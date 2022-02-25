By Trend

We are getting ready to perform at the World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics, which will be held in March in Azerbaijan’s Baku, participants of the 27th Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics, Mixed Pairs of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli told Trend.

"The Competition went very well and helped to assess our level, which is essential before the upcoming World Championship in Baku. Today we performed well, and hope to show a decent result at the World Championship as well. The coach pointed out some mistakes to us, so we have time to work on them before the Championship," Rahimov said.

"Each participant of the competition is a worthy athlete. We try not to think about rivals, but to concentrate on our program, performing all combinations," Seyidli said.

Athletes also noted that the upcoming World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics will be held according to a new standard, and gymnasts will have the opportunity to excel in each exercise.

"For the first time the World Championship is held according to new rules. If earlier we only fought for medals in the all-around, now we will compete in each of the three exercises," they noted.

On February 24-25, the 27th Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 41 athletes representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and specialized Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve #13 of Nizami district of Baku are participating in the competitions.

