By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani kickboxers have won 18 medals at Wizard Open kickboxing tournament in Ukraine.

Azerbaijani team which included 19 kickboxers, won 11 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, Report.az informed.

In terms of the number of gold medals, Azerbaijan ranks second after Ukraine.

The gold medals came from Mahammad Imanov, Emil Humbatov, Khayal Dadashov, Amil Mammadov, Elnur Mustafayev, Rafig Babazade, Amin Guliyev, Elvin Mammadov, Rinat Giyasli, Gasham Mammadov and Elshad Shahbazov.

Along with the athletes, Chief Inspector of the Sports Society of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant-Colonel, kickboxer nicknamed "White Wolf" Eduard Mammadov, coach of the society Hikmat Hajiyev, coach of the Sarhadchi Sports Complex, Major Fuad Zeynalov and Mushvig Huseynli also attended the tournament. Aydin Aghabayov from the Sports Society of the Internal Affairs Ministry participated as a judge.

Notably, Wizard Open kickboxing tournament brought together 536 kickboxers from 12 countries.

The tournament, organized by the Ukrainian Kickboxing Federation, featured local kickboxers, as well as sportsmen from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Poland, Israel, Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc.

