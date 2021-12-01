By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Youth Taekwondo Championship will start tomorrow.

The competition will be held at the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex on December 2-3.

The Youth Championship will bring together the 14-16 years old taekwondo fighters.

Around 226 taekwondo fighters, including 56 female taekwondo fighters will compete in the championship.

The championship will be organized in accordance with the rules of the quarantine rules.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. In 2018, Radik Isayev (80kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46kg weight class.

