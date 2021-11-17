By Trend

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships has been organized at a high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Karen Cockburn, ambassador of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships from Canada, told Trend , who visited the Umid yeri (House of Hope) orphanage in Baku’s Bina settlement.

“This is my first visit to Baku, Azerbaijan,” Cockburn added. “I am pleased that I had the opportunity to visit this place, in which assistance is rendered to children who really need love. I am very glad to be a part of this championship, to be present at the competitions. The competitions have been organized perfectly. The National Gymnastics Arena is beautiful.”

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku on November 18-21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the competition.

