By Trend

Azerbaijan climbed to 26th place in the UEFA coefficients table, Trend reports.

After the victory of Qarabag FC over "Kairat" in the group stage of the Conference League, another 0.500 points were added to Azerbaijan's asset, after which the total number of points reached 16,000.

Thus, Azerbaijan bypassed Hungary and Poland in the table (with 15.875 points each) and took 26th place.

