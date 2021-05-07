By Laman Ismayilova

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Over 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup, , which qualifies the gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics.

Azerbaijan's team includes by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

The first day will feature individual qualifying competitions, as the gymnasts will perform "hoop and ball' exercises".

The qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will be also held within the World Cup.

The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

A gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition, will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures and without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will be held on May 21-23, while the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship are scheduled for May 27-29.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will continue training for the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bulgaria and the Olympic Games.

