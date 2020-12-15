By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts have won two medals in the all-around at International tournament "Irina Cup" held in Poland.

The gymnastics competition was held among the 12-years old gymnasts. Leyli Ismailova climbed to the second step of the podium, and Maryam Ionis won bronze medal.

Earlier, national gymnastics team won three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open virtual competition.

The best result in the competition in the age category of 13-14 years old was shown by gymnast Magsud Makhsudov.

The gymnast took first place in the individual trampoline competition. He scored 95.060 points.

Huseyn Abbasov placed second after scoring 94.450 points.

Seljan Makhsudova represented Azerbaijan in the adult age category. For her performance, she received 101.450 points, taking the second place.

The gymnasts also took part in the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Ukraine.

Following the results of the European Championship, the Azerbaijani team grabbed three medals.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a silver medal in the all-around and a bronze medal in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. The national team also won bronze in the team championship.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz