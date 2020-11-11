By Laman Ismayilova

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit, delighting race fans with a fascinating view of modern architecture as well as historic buildings around Baku.

Azerbaijan will host races of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku on June 4-6, 2021.

The Formula 1 leadership has revealed a preliminary version of the calendar for the 2021 season.

The championship will be held according to the standard schedule, which was significantly changed amid coronavirus pandemic.

The season will start on March 21 in Australia and end on December 5 in Abu Dhabi. The eighth Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix is expected to be held on September 24-26.

The record 23 races are planned to be held, but the venue for one of them has not yet been announced. The Vietnam Grand Prix has been canceled, and the replacement for it has not yet been found.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

---

