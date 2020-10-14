By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Paralympic Champions have appealed to the world community in connection with the Armenian aggression.

The appeal called on the world community not to be silent in response to Armenia's next provocation against Azerbaijan, Report.az informed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, the Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

"We, the Paralympic champions, call on the world community not to be silent in response to the next provocation of Armenia. The Azerbaijani Army is waging war for the occupied territories and returning the people expelled from their lands," the statement said.

In their appeal, national paralympians point out that Azerbaijani Army is fighting for the right of civilians to live.

"We call on the world community not to show tolerance to the aggressive policy of Armenia. We demand to support the just cause of Azerbaijan. Our country has not occupied the territory of another country. Our cause is just," the statement said.

The appeal was signed by Ilham Zakiev, Oleg Panyutin, Olokhan Musaev, Afag Sultanova, Natali Pronina, Ramin Ibrahimov, and Ramil Gasimov.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

The Committee is now developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports.

Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made great achievements. Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

