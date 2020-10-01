By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani volleyball player Gunay Salamova has been named Olympic Winter Festival ambassador.

The ambassadors for European Youth Winter Olympic Festival were evaluated by the European Olympic Committee's (EOC) Commission on Olympic Culture and Heritage.

National volleyball player is also on the list of 25 athletes.

The European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is a biennial multi-sport event for young athletes from 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic Committees.

The festival has a summer edition, held for the first time in Brussels in 1991, and a winter edition, which began two years later in Aosta.

EYOF 2020 was scheduled for February 6-13 but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. The winter festival will take place on December 11-18, 2021. The competition will bring together athletes aged between 14 and 18 years.

