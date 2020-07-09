By Laman Ismayilova

As new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge, many people are being requested to stay at home, which can pose a significant challenge for remaining physically active.

Regular exercise is vital to maintain health, especially during coronavirus pandemic.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation invites everyone to join gymnastics classes to keep yourself active during the quarantine.

The morning gymnastics are streamed on the Federation's social networks at 11:00 (GMT+4) every day. Online classes are conducted by professional trainers.

So, let's stay physically active during self-quarantine!

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.

