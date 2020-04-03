By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Baku City Circuit has been rated fifth in TOP-12 ranking of every 21st century F1 circuit, the Race motorsport website reported on April 3.

“As a location, it [Baku] is a perfect blend of modernity and antiquity with the high-rises of modern Baku and the antiquity of the old city with its fortress walls,” the website said while commenting on Baku City Circuit (BCC).

Baku City Circuit (BCC) offers great overtaking opportunities and the twisty sections later in the lap test the street-circuit skills of the drivers, the website said.

“After initially earning a reputation for tedious races, Baku has since reliably delivered Sunday mayhem, turning it into one of the more anticipated races of the year”.

The top F1 circuits of the 21st century in the list are Circuit of the Americas (United States Grand Prix since 2012), Istanbul Otodrom (Turkish Grand Prix 2005-11) and Buddh International Circuit (Indian Grand Prix 2011-13).

It should be noted that “2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix” that was planned to take place on June 5-7, 2020 was postponed on March 23 due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision of postponing 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was made after long discussions with the management of Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), as well as the Azerbaijani government.

