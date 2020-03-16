By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular Gymnastics Festival named after Farid Kazakov has been held in Moscow.

Since in 2018, the festival has been highly appreciated by young talents.

The long-awaited event took place at Rodnik Culture House in Moscow, bringing together talented gymnasts.

The atmosphere was magical during the whole festival. It was a wonderful experience for all gymnasts to show their flexibility, strength and balance.

As festival's director says, the festival is distinguished by its multi-genre format.

"Despite all challenges threatening the world, my annual festival was sold out, causing a lot of positive emotions. The festival's program included ballet, folk, modern dance styles, gymnastic, as well as vocal performances. After festival, I have received a lot of positive feedback, as well as kind, warm words and congratulations," Farid Kazakov told Azernews.

Throughout his live, the dancer strives to unite and develop young talents in Azerbaijan, Russia and other countries.

Farid Kazakov expressed his gratitude to all the participants, guests and spectators for turning the festival into a great feast.

"Each performance was met with a storm of applause. These applause are more valuable to me than any praise. It speaks about the audience's love and recognition. I am very glad that I could earn such an attitude towards myself and my work in Russia," said Kazakov

"Create and love what you do. That's the key to success!", he concluded.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Moreover, famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

Famous dancer and gymnast Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes.

For the dancer, the National Prize of Azerbaijan was among the most important victories as he was named "The Most Professional Young Dancer of Azerbaijan."

In 2019, Farid Kazakov successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Moreover, the dancer also surprised the audience at YARAT with a one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Russian director Louise Eyre.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz