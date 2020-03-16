By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani boxers are participating in the European Boxing Olympic Qualifying Tournament being held in London, UK since March 14.

Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev (57 kg) qualified for 1/8 final in the second day of the tournament that will last until March 24.

Tayfur Aliyev (57 kg) faced with Bishara Sabbar (Israel). The fight was over with the obvious advantage of our representative. Tayfur Aliyev, the bronze medalist of the European Games, defeated his rival in five consecutive rounds (30:27, 30:25, 30:26, 30:27, 30:25).

The boxer will fight against Lithuanian Edgaras Skurdelis on 16 March.

Like Tayfur Aliyev, Kamran Shahsuvarli has also started the competition with a clear win. Competing at the 75 kg weight class, the boxer could defeat Edin Avdich (Austria) in 1/32 final with the score 4:1 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28).

In his debut, Azerbaijani boxer Javid Chalabiyev (63 kg) has faced with Kiril Rusinov (Bulgarian boxer). The match, which took place in the 1/16 final, was tense. The match ended in favour of the world champion of the Azerbaijani national boxing team with a score of 4: 1 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29).

In the next fight, Chalabiyev will test the Irishman George Bates. The meeting will take place on March 17.

Unlike him, Rauf Rahimov (91 kg) has faced Mujahid Ilyas (Turkey) and has been defeated.

To remind, on the first day of the tournament, three Azerbaijani boxers have fought in the ring.

Women boxers of Azerbaijan’s national team Anakhanim Aghayeva (51 kg) defeated Tatyana Kobu (Ukraine) in her debut and qualified for 1/8.

European Boxing Olympic Qualifying Tournament for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will last to 24 March.

