By Laman Ismayilova

Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourism Complex offers an array of winter sports and activities for all tastes.

Here sport lovers can find blood-raising winter activities heating up the snow.

All the guests of the Shahdag Winter Resort have witnessed the most dizzying winter competition - Xtreme Xcavator.

At the competition, participants showing their best in skiing and snowboarding at high speed. The event brought together 20 pre-registered and selected participants.

The jury, consisting of celebrities, selected the most interesting three performances. The winners were awarded with various prizes. The competition was followed by fascinating concert and after party.

The Shahdag Tourism Complex is Azerbaijan’s first ski resort and it differs from similar facilities in the world for its uniqueness and diversity. Year by year the number of tourists discovering this beautiful resort increases.

The Shahdag Complex stands 2,500 meters above sea level and serves as an outstanding getaway with its rich nature, fresh air, and wonderful climate, with temperatures ranging between minus 20-22 degrees Celsius in winter and 20 degrees in summer.

The infrastructure of the complex is very rich - there are a lot of hotels, restaurants, ski trails, lifts, etc.

Currently there are 5 hotels here - Zirve (4 stars), Shahdag Hotel & Spa (5 stars), Gaya Residences (family residences), PIK Palas (5 stars) and Park Chalet (4 stars). In addition, in all seasons there are several cable cars, many cafes, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment at the services of vacationers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz