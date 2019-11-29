By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Two-day competitions in the GI and No-Gi versions of Brazilian jiu-jitsu were held in various age and weight categories in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

More than 250 athletes representing 32 clubs participated at the tournament held on November 23-24. Winners were awarded medals and diplomas.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu Club public association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan were the organizers of the championship that were held at the sport arena of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) Sport-health center.

During the opening ceremony of the championships, President of Brazilian jiu-jitsu Club public association Agil Ajalov spoke about the attention given to sports in Azerbaijan, as well as the growing popularity of Brazilian Jiu-jitsu in the country.

The head of MES Sport-health center, Colonel Fizuli Musayev, reminded that in a short time several international competitions were held in the arena

Head coach of hand-to-hand combat of the Interior Ministry’s sports society and First Vice-President of the Federation Rasul Mammadov shared information about jiu-jitsu. Head of the Baku’s Main Youth and Sport Department Rafiq Abbasov expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the special support given to sports in the country.

President of the International jiu-jitsu Federation Kan-Joe Robert Hart, Chairman of the Bulgarian jiu-jitsu Association Yavor Dyankov, and instructor of the international category of the Moscow special forces detachment Igor Zorin also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Gi and No-Gi are the two forms of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Gi jiu-jitsu is grappling with the use of a traditional Gi. No-Gi is grappling without the traditional uniform.

