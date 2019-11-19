By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani sabre Zarifa Huseynova has secured the second place at the European Cadet Circuit tournament in the individual competition among girls under 14 years old.

Huseynova began her road from the group stage, where she won six victories in six battles and qualified for the play-off.

In the 1/32 finals, Huseynova defeated Maya Antonova from Bulgaria with a score of 15:2 as well as Turkish athlete Aisha Naz (15:6).

In the 1/8 finals, national sabre fencer defeated another representative of Turkey Nehir Yildirim (15:2). In the quarter-finals, Huseynova won the victory over Greek athlete Danai-Pigi Psofaki (15:4).

In the semifinal meeting, Huseynova beat Bulgarian Kalina Atanasova with a score of 15:11. Unfortunately, Huseynova lost in a tense final to Emese Domonkos from Hungary (12:15). Thus, Huseynova was awarded a silver medal.

Jahangir Safarov, who is a personal coach of Huseynova also was awarded a silver medal, a diploma and a gift.

Azerbaijan Fencing Federation was established on April 28, 1992, and became a member of the International Fencing Federation in May of the same year.

---

