By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won two gold medals at The Happy Cup 2019 - International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics - held in Gent (Belgium) from October 31 to November 3.

Govhar Ibrahimova demonstrated the best result among gymnasts born in 2009, winning a gold medal in both the all-around event and in the exercise with a jump rope.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Maryam Aliyeva who competed in the same age group, took the 6th place in the all-around event.

Fatima Akbarova, Madina Damirova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Alina Gozalova and Maryam Aliyeva also represented Azerbaijan at the competition.

Kamilla Seyidzade brought one more gold medal to the team. She defeated all her rivals among athletes born in 2007 to take the first place on the winners' podium both in all-around event and the exercise with a ball.

Medina Damirova, who performed in the same age group, took the 12th place in all-around event.

Alina Gozalova and Kamilla Aliyeva took 6th and 8th places, respectively, in the all-around in the youth age group.

As to the category of senior athletes, Fatima Akbarova became the 6th in the all-around competitions.

The Happy Cup is an annual FIG Competition. The acrobatic gymnastics discipline combines acrobatic elements with dance and ballet moves in teams of pairs, female trios and men's quartet. This combination places the acrobatics gymnastics among the most demanding sports, which require exceptional coordination, strength, flexibility and teamwork.

Notably, the First European Championships in men’s artistic gymnastics was organized by the FIG in Frankfurt in 1955.

Nowadays, gymnastics has become a favorite and popular sport in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014.

