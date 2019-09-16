By Laman Ismayilova

The number of national paralympic athletes joining world championships is increasing every year.

For the first time, Azerbaijan is represented at the World Para Sport Championship among visually-impaired athletes in the Netherlands.

Mehman Ramazanzadeh who was two-time winner of the Baku Marathon among Paralympics, represents the country at the championship in the Netherlands.

About 450 athletes from over 50 countries are taking part in the World Para Sport Championship, Trend Life reported.

The competition program includes two disciplines - a group race and individual races with a separate start, as well as a relay race among handbikers.

Participation in the World Cup allows athletes to earn points in their rating, which is decisive for their qualifying for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

On the first day of the competition, an individual race was held at a distance of 20.8 km with the participation of representatives from 18 countries.

Mehman Ramazanzade also took part in group races. The head coach is Amid Hasanguliyev.

The cycling among Paralympics was created in Azerbaijan a year ago. The Children's Paralympic Committee has children's sections.

The Azerbaijan Paralympics Committee includes hundreds of athletes, many of whom have achieved many successes since 1996 as a result of sound policies. In the same year for the first time, the country was represented in Atlanta Summer Paralympics Games with two athletes, representing two sports.

Ten Azerbaijani Paralympians athletes accomplished remarkable success at the Paralympic Games in France in July 2013, while Azerbaijani athlete broke world records at the 3rd IPC European Shooting Championship in October.

During summer 2012 Paralympic Games in London they gained 12 medals and became 27th out of a total of 166 countries. Azerbaijan won 10 medals, ranking 37th at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

