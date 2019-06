By Trend

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jamaladdin Muhammedov won bronze medal of the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports on June 26.

Muhammedov turned out to be stronger than the representative of Romania Rares Kintoan.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

---

