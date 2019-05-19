By Trend

The Russian gymnasts won the gold medal in the exercises with five ribbons scoring 21.000 points at the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports on May 19.

Earlier, the Russian junior gymnasts won the gold medal in the exercises with five hoops.

The Israeli team ranked second scoring 19.900 points, while the Belarusian team ranked third scoring 19.000 points.

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 19.

Today six sets of medals will be awarded (four - for individual exercises and two - for group performances).

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

---

