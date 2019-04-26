By Trend

The atmosphere in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena is positive and the public welcomes the athletes warmly, Moldovan gymnast Elizaveta Yampolskaya told Trend.

"It was a little scary to go on the carpet, given the large scale of the competition and the hall; you feel a great sense of responsibility," she said.

The gymnast said that she was not completely satisfied with how she performed the hoop exercise.

“The performance could have been better. Although I don’t have a favorite apparatus and treat them all equally, it is probably easier to perform with clubs. I hope that everything will go well on the second day of competition,” said Yampolskaya.

The athlete stressed that she did not personally know the Azerbaijani gymnasts, but saw their performances.

“You have very strong gymnasts, I think that they can get to the finals,” the Moldovan athlete said.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the first day of the competitions, qualifications will be held in an individual program with a hoop and a ball, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) and awarded on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

---

