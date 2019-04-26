By Trend

The atmosphere at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is always very good, and the audience actively supports not only the national team of Azerbaijan, but also athletes from other countries, Moldova’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told Trend on April 26.

The diplomat noted that he attends the rhythmic gymnastics competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena for the second time. "Azerbaijan has a beautiful gymnastics arena, which is designed not only for holding competitions in gymnastics, but also for other sports,” he said.

He stressed that after the first day of competition, he plans to meet with the female athletes of his country participating in the World Cup and learn their opinions.

“I already met with some members of the delegation, and they are very impressed,” he said. “They are always happy when the competitions are held here and very pleased to come to Azerbaijan.”

Speaking about the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Ambassador noted that the annual holding of numerous competitions on various types of gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena is a very significant fact.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 26.

On the first day of the competitions, qualifications are held in an individual program with a hoop and a ball, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova participate in the group exercises.

